An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the Miami Valley from noon until 9 p.m. Tuesday. High temperatures will push into the mid-90s, and with high humidity, it will feel more like 105°-110°. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illness. This will be especially true for those working outside, or participating in outdoor activities.

Overnight, we expect muggy and warm conditions, with lows in the mid-70s. And the heat wave will continue on Wednesday, with highs again well into the 90s.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny, continued hot and humid. High 96, with a heat index 105-110°.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low 76

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid again. High 97, with a heat index 105-110°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. High 93, with a heat index near 100°.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday, but it will still be hot and humid. Behind that system, some relief builds in for the end of the week and weekend as temperatures and humidity drop.