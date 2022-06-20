Look for clearing skies tonight and mild temperatures. However, on Tuesday the heat really starts to build as highs reach the low to mid 90s with sunny skies expected. Humidity will also increase a bit, and the heat index will get into the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Clearing and mild. Low 63

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot and a little more humid. High 95

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 50% chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 94

Wednesday will feel even more humid, and the heat index may just get over 100-degrees. A cold front will move in, and that will bring in a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. After that, temperatures cool slightly for Thursday and Friday along with a drop in humidity.