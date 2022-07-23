****SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 2 PM FOR MERCER, AUGLAIZE, SHELBY, MIAMI, DARK, LOGAN, CLARK AND CHAMPAIGN***

****HEAT ADVISORY FOR WAYNE CO. IN, OHIO COUNTIES…MONTGOMERY, WARREN, PREBLE AND CLINTON FROM NOON TO 8 PM****

We are tracking clusters of showers and storms today that may have the potential to become severe. Before the storms get here, everyone will be dealing with high humidity. Areas south will see the most sunshine and will be warmest today. Highs in the low to mid 80s north and highs in the low 90s south. Areas under the heat advisory may see heat indices around 100 this afternoon.

TODAY: Hot and humid with periods of showers and storms. Cooler north. High 91 with heat indices around 100 degrees.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms possible. Very muggy and warm. Low 76

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. PM storms possible but better chances late Sunday night. High near 95.

Next week isn’t quite as hot with highs in the 80s but it looks like an unsettled week with nearly daily chances of showers and storms.