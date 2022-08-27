The perfect weather had to come to an end. We will see temperatures get up to 90 tomorrow, with dew points in the upper 60s, making it feel a bit muggy out. Heat continues into Monday, but so do the chances of showers and storms as another systems sweeps in and brings chances of thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. The rest of the week will be cooler with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 80 degrees.



Tonight: A low of 63 degrees. Mostly clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 90 degrees. Mostly sunny. Hot and humid with a small chance of an isolated storm in the late afternoon.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 70 degrees. Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

