Overnight, we can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm as a disturbance drops into the lower Great Lakes. The best chance will be north of a Greenville, Piqua, Urbana line, that is, mostly north of US 36. Any rain will be gone by the Friday morning drive, and we expect plenty of sunshine through the day. Temperatures will once again heat up into the 90s Friday afternoon with heat index values reaching the mid to upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with a slight shower chance north. Low near 70

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and muggy with a slight chance of a late night shower or thunderstorm. Low near 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 92

There will be a slight chance of a few showers or storms over the weekend, and it will continue to be hot with highs in the 90s. Cooler temperatures move in behind a cold front early next week, but rain chances will linger.