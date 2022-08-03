Very hot and humid conditions will be in place today, with high temperatures in the low 90s, and heat index values near or just above 100 degrees. We expect a lot of sunshine and dry weather.

Tonight, clouds will increase a bit as a cold front moves in. We may see a stray shower or thunderstorm, but there is a better chance of scattered thunderstorms Thursday. The timing looks best in the afternoon and evening hours.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 92, with a heat index near 100 degrees.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with the slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Low 73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High 87

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

A warm and very humid weekend is expected, with a continued threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.