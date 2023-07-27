A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the entire Miami Valley from noon Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday. It will be oppressively hot and humid, with highs in the mid-90s, and heat index values over 100 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Any of them could produce heavy rain or strong wind.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. High 94

TONIGHT: Scattered evening thunderstorms, otherwise partly cloudy and muggy. Low 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. High 96

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 92

Saturday will be another hot day, but will have a greater chance for rain. The system moving through will help to bring temperatures down to normal values for Sunday into next week.