Expect mostly clear skies tonight and muggy. A Heat Advisory is in effect on Wednesday for Montgomery and Preble counties with heat index values of 100 to 105 possible in the afternoon. Tomorrow we see a lot of sunshine early in the day, but by evening, we have a chance of strong thunderstorms with all modes of severe possible. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon. High 93 with afternoon heat index values 100 to 105.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then clearing. Low near 70

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and a little less humid. High 88

We will see a slight break in the heat and humidity on Thursday, but hot and humid weather returns for the end of the week.