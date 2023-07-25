We expect dry weather and lots of sunshine today. It will be very warm and humid with highs reaching the upper 80s. Winds will be fairly light, coming in from the west.

Overnight will be mostly clear and continued quiet. On Wednesday, it will get even hotter. Highs will hit the low 90s, and this will begin a heatwave that will continue through the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High 88

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 91

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 93

Each day, Wednesday through Friday, will have a very slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm. There will be a higher chance Wednesday night, and again Friday night into Saturday.