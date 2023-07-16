A few showers developed through the evening hours. Skies were hazy through the day and will continue into the night and into Monday. Shower and thunderstorm chances will ramp up tomorrow in the afternoon. Temperatures early in the week will be in the lower 80s with shower chances on and off. Temperatures ramp up for the second half of the week as humidity return on Wednesday, and temps in the upper 80s by Thursday. Dry and cool by the weekend.

