After some morning fog, today there will be hazy sunshine, breezy and warmer conditions today. Partly cloudy skies tonight, but after midnight a few showers and storms may develop and linger into Monday morning.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog. Breezy and warmer. Hazy sunshine. High 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms late. Low 66

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 81.

Highs running a bit below normal this week, but still highs in the 80s. Nearly everyday there is a chance of a few showers and storms but best chances on Monday and Wednesday.