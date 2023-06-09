***AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH MIDNIGHT FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY TODAY***

An air quality alert is in effect again today across much of Ohio until midnight tonight. Hazy sunshine is in the forecast along with low humidity. Warmer temperatures on Saturday for all the area festivities and activities. Much needed rain chances develop on Sunday and continue through Tuesday.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. High 78

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low 55

SATURDAY: Warmer. Partly to mostly sunny. High 85

Chances for some much needed rain on Sunday as a system brings in scattered showers and storms. Rain chances continue Monday and Tuesday. Not a complete washout any of the days. Temperatures range for the 70s and 80s over the next 7 days.