We should see plenty of sunshine today along with gusty winds. These winds pump temperatures into the low 50s this afternoon. We stay dry and mild for Friday. Over the weekend we will be tracking a storm system that brings in rain, plus a rain-snow mix on Sunday.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine. Breezy and milder. High 53

TONIGHT: Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Low 40

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Breezy and mild. High 57.

Rain develops late Friday night and on Saturday. Still mild temperature during the day with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. A cold front swings through the area on Sunday and this will bring in additional showers that mix with snow showers later in the day and temperatures drop into the 30s.