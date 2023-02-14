***WIND ADVISORY WEDNESDAY***

A few showers pass through tonight, and then we will see gusty winds on Wednesday as a deep low pressure center passes through the upper Great Lakes. Gusts of 40, to maybe even 45 mph, will be possible.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers, ending around midnight or shortly thereafter. Low 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. High 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with late night showers. Low 47

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with showers and thunderstorms, severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. High 64

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday, especially in the afternoon. Some storms will produce strong winds, and an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Much colder weather surges into the Miami Valley on Friday with at least a slight chance of a few snow flurries.