High pressure gives us a beautiful day but winds will be gusty at times. Southwesterly winds will pop temperatures into the mid 50s this afternoon. Tonight, clouds thicken and rain develops.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 56.

TONIGHT: Rain develops. Low 41.

FRIDAY: Rain likely. High 50.

Still unsettled weather for the weekend. Chances of rain over the weekend, with slightly better chances on Sunday. Highs in the 40s and 50s through early next week.