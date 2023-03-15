Tonight becomes partly cloudy but will remain dry. Most of Thursday will also be dry, but clouds will increase through the day. As southerly winds increase in the afternoon, they will continue to draw in warmer air. Highs will approach 60 degrees. Showers develop in the evening with rain likely at night.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 32

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and milder. High 60

THURSDAY NIGHT: Windy and cool with periods of rain. Low 45

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Showers through early afternoon, windy and cool. High near 50 but falling later in the day.

The first half of St. Patrick’s Day looks rainy, but the showers will taper off around lunchtime. It will be windy and cool as we finish the week, and the weekend turns cold again. A few flurries will be possible again Saturday afternoon and evening.