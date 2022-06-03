With clear skies overnight, temperatures will drop down into the low 50s, so it will be quite cool for early June. Saturday will feature more sunshine, and it will be another nice, warm day.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low 57

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 83

The weekend will finish dry on Sunday, but rain chances return next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday through Wednesday, although none of the days looks like a complete washout.