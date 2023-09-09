Lots of clouds mixed with sunshine today along with comfortable temperatures as high pressure brings us fantastic weather this weekend. Just in time for all of the fall festivals and sporting events going on, in and around town.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 77

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 59

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 78.

A couple degrees warmer with more sunshine on Monday. A cold front brings in rain chances on Tuesday along with cooler weather for the rest of the week. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s Tuesday through Friday.