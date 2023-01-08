Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A storm system will pass to our south today. Cloudy skies may bring in some spotty light rain or snow showers mainly this afternoon or evening.

Temperatures rise into the upper 30s. High pressure returns to the Ohio Valley on Monday and we should see some sunshine on Monday.

TODAY: Cloudy. Spotty light rain or snow showers mainly this afternoon. High of 38.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Evening spotty light precipitation. Low of 25.

MONDAY: Increasing sunshine. Pleasant. High of 42.

We continue a warming trend into mid week as temperatures rise into the low 50s. Chances of rain return Thursday and Friday.