Areas of fog and drizzle are kicking off our Tuesday. We have a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the Miami Valley through noon. Low clouds and light showers will still be around, at times, into the evening.

Tonight, some heavier showers move through as low-pressure tracks along a stalled front. These will move out early Wednesday morning, but areas of fog will again be possible.

TODAY: Areas of fog and drizzle, otherwise cloudy with a spotty light shower possible. High 50

TONIGHT: Scattered showers likely, with areas of fog developing. Low 44

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog, slight chance of a shower, then mostly cloudy and cool. High 54

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool with a chance of showers by evening. High 53

Most of Wednesday will be dry, and Thursday will start dry, too. But the potential for showers will increase by late Thursday afternoon into the evening.