Clouds will linger through the first part of Tuesday, and then will gradually break up in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still run below normal, but afternoon highs look a little warmer than the past couple of days. Readings will hit the upper 50s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly, with lows in the low 40s. And Wednesday will be seasonable, with afternoon highs back in the mid 60s. It will be another dry day, ahead of the next storm which rolls in Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Clouds gradually break in the afternoon. High 59

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. High 66

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. High 67

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with occasional showers. The chance for rain will linger into Friday, as it starts to turn cooler again.