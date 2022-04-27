Another cold night in the Miami Valley with some areas again seeing some frost and even sub-freezing temperatures early Thursday morning. Accordingly, a Frost Advisory goes into effect at 2 a.m. Thursday for areas mainly north of I-70 with a Freeze Warning in effect for Auglaize, Logan and Champaign Counties. Both the Advisory and Warning will expire at 9 a.m.

As high pressure starts to slide to our east, Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in only the middle 50s. But, if these unseasonably chilly temperatures have you down, don’t despair as a gradual warm-up will begin on Friday and continue into the weekend. The trade-off will be an increasing chance of rain showers by Friday evening.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Unseasonably cold with areas of frost mainly north of I-70. Low 37

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued quite chilly. High 56

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Not so cold. Low 41

FRIDAY: Continued mostly cloudy. A little warmer with scattered rain showers developing by Friday evening. High 62

While the weekend won’t be a wash-out, plan for off-and-on scattered showers, especially on Saturday into Saturday night. Outside of a lingering shower or two Sunday morning, most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will rise into the mid 60s Saturday before warming into the mid 70s Sunday.