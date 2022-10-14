We’ll get any hiccups for the weekend out of the way early. In fact, you might not even notice a brief passing shower as you sleep tonight. Areas north of I-70 stand the best chance to see any rain, thanks to a weak disturbance that’ll pass by shortly after midnight.

The rest of the weekend will be dry with lots of sunshine. Saturday will be a bit cool, however, with highs in only the upper 50s. The second half of the weekend will be more seasonable with the mercury warming into the mid to upper 60s

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a brief shower possible overnight, mainly north of I-70, then partial clearing. Not so cool. Low 43

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, yet still quite pleasant! High 59

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 42

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High 67

The coldest air of the season is poised to move in the first few days of the upcoming work week. Afternoon highs will not rise above the upper 40s Monday through Wednesday and morning lows starting Tuesday will dip close to the freezing mark.