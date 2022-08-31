We will enjoy wall-to-wall sunshine today. Humidity has come down, and temperatures will be pleasant. Highs reach the low 80s this afternoon.

It will be clear and cool again tonight, with lows dropping into the 50s. And on Thursday, more sun is expected. High temperatures will be a touch warmer, reaching the mid 80s.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 58

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 84

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly more humid. High 85

Humidity will come up a little by Friday afternoon, but more so over the weekend. It looks hot both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. We have the chance of a few spotty showers or thunderstorms on Labor Day.