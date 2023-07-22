What a great weekend for the Dayton Air Show and for any other local outdoor events. For mid July the weather doesn’t really get any better than this. Low humidity values and temperatures running a couple degrees below normal. Perfect weather to be out and about today and tomorrow. Today there is a very low chance of a stray shower. a slightly better chance on Sunday.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine. Less humid. A stray shower is possible. High 82

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low 62

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Warmer. A few showers or storms possible. High 84

Temperatures are heating up this week as we climb into the low 90s for several days. Low chances of showers and storms for the start of the week.