It’s going to be a beautiful start to the week, with dry weather and plenty of sunshine to enjoy this afternoon. Temperatures will be very close to seasonal normals for this time of year, with highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. We will enjoy a continued break in the humidity for a couple more days.

Tuesday will be another sunny, warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances return by the middle part of the week.

TODAY: Sunny and seasonably warm. High 85

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 64

TUESDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 88

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and becoming more humid with a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms possible. High 86

Clouds and the potential of rain at times will keep high temperatures in check. Readings look to stay in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the week. Higher humidity will make a comeback by Wednesday afternoon.