After a gorgeous weekend, it will heat up again this week. Today, we expect some morning clouds followed by plenty of afternoon sunshine. Highs will hit the mid-80s, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Tuesday, the heat continues to build as highs in the mid-90s, with sunny sky expected. Humidity will also increase a bit, and the heat index will get into the upper 90s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, nice and mild. Low 63

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot and a little more humid. High 95

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 94

Wednesday will feel even more humid, and the heat index may just get over 100-degrees. A cold front will move in, and that will bring in a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.