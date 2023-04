Sunshine and dry weather is on tap this Easter weekend. Morning temperatures in the 30s rapidly rise to the low 50s by the lunch hour. Still lots of high clouds and sunshine may be filtered at times.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High near 60

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Low 36

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 65

We continue a dry and warming trend over the next week as temperatures rise into the 70s.