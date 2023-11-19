More sunshine is in the forecast today along with seasonable temperatures. Rain develops by Monday evening and may be heavy at times overnight. Tuesday should see periods of rain throughout the day and will be our only wet day of the week.

TODAY: Sunny. High 56

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 35

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain develops by evening. High 50

Dry weather through the Thanksgiving holiday with highs mainly in the 40s to around 50 and plenty of sunshine. Low chances of rain on Saturday.