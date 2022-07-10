High pressure is bringing out the sunshine in full force today along with a brief break from the higher humidity. Temperatures still rise into the mid 80s which is seasonable for this time of the year. Humidity values increase on Monday as temperatures rise to around 90 before a cool front brings in a chance of rain on Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Warm. High 86

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High 90

Late Monday night and Tuesday is our best chances for rain this week. Otherwise, lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s for the rest of the week.