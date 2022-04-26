Mother Nature is having a difficult time realizing just what season it is. It’ll be far from spring-like Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with temperatures plummeting into the lower to middle 30s. Accordingly, a Frost Advisory goes into effect from 2 a.m. – 9 a.m. Wednesday across the entire Miami Valley along with a Freeze Warning for the northern Miami Valley where it will be the coldest.

After the frosty Wednesday morning start, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, but it won’t warm up all that much with highs reaching just the lower to middle 50s.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cold with areas of frost. Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Morning frost, then partly sunny. Continued breezy and unseasonably cool. High 53

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and still quite cold. A slight chance of a rain shower overnight. Low 35

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a rain shower. Staying unseasonably cool. High 57

Temperatures will rebound as we head into the weekend with highs in the mid 60s Saturday warming into the mid 70s Sunday. There is an off-and-on rain threat starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Tuesday morning.