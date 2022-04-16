

After some rain showers early in the day, the afternoon was all sunshine. Tonight there is a freeze warning in effect until 10 AM tomorrow. Tonight a high pressure will work in from the northwest, leading to calmer winds and clear skies which will allow temperatures to get down to the lower 30s. There will be a widespread freeze and frost. Tomorrow the high will be cooler, only getting to the lower 50s. Clouds increasing through the evening, and chances of rain and snow arrive late tomorrow night, and into Monday morning.



Tonight: A low of 30 degrees. Winds W becoming N at 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear and frosty.



Tomorrow: A high of 52 degrees. Frost in the morning. Mostly sunny skies. Winds N becoming E at 5 to 10 mph.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 37 degrees. Clouds increasing, with rain and snow possible late. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction