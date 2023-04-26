***FROST ADVISORY Mercer, Auglaize, Logan, Darke, Miami, Shelby, Champaign, and Clark counties from 2 am until 9 am Thursday***

Tonight looks mostly clear, and as temperatures again drop into the 30s, we will see some areas of frost develop. Thursday will start with some sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day and showers develop by the evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with patchy frost. Low 35

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and mild, showers arrive in the evening. High 65

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cool with showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. Low near 50

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, a thunderstorm possible. High 63

Showers are likely on Friday with highs in the lower 60s. Saturday will be dry until mid to late afternoon, when showers arrive with the next cold front. Behind that front, much below normal temperatures are expected for the start of May along with more precipitation.