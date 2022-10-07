Behind a cold front, it is going to turn much cooler today. We expect breezy northwest winds, and high temperatures only reaching the upper 50s this afternoon. Dry weather will continue with a mix of sun and clouds. As clouds clear out tonight, temperatures will plummet into the low and mid 30s. A frost is likely, and some spots will even see a freeze.

After a cold start to Saturday, we expect another cool afternoon in the upper 50s. The weekend looks dry, with plenty of sunshine.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 58

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with areas of frost. Low 34

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cool. High 58

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with areas of frost. Low 35

SUNDAY: Sunny, breezy and milder. High 66

Frost will be possible again Saturday night, but Sunday afternoon will be milder, with highs in the mid 60s.