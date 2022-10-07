Clouds clear out tonight, and temperatures will plummet into the low and mid 30s. Frost and freezing temperatures are expected over most of the Miami Valley.

After a cold start to Saturday, we expect another cool afternoon in the upper 50s. The weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold with frost and, in many areas, freezing temperatures. Low 33

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cool. High 58

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with areas of frost. Low 35

SUNDAY: Sunny, breezy and milder. High 66

Frost will be possible again Saturday night, but Sunday afternoon will be milder with highs in the mid 60s. It gets even warmer early next week when temperatures return to the 70s.