***FROST ADVISORY FOR Preble, Butler, Warren and Wayne IN counties until 9 am. FREEZE WARNING for the rest of the viewing area until 9 am***

With some clearing overnight, frost and freezing temperatures will be possible as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s. More clouds will be around on Tuesday, and there will be a better chance of a few light showers. Highs will reach the mid 50s. Dry weather returns on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold with areas of frost and freezing temperatures. Low 32

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and continued cool, with a few scattered showers late morning and afternoon. High 56

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower, then partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 36

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High near 60

Highs will get back into the 60s for Thursday and Friday, but rain chances increase again at the end of the week.