Tonight, clouds break up and winds become light and variable. This will allow temperatures to drop near and just below freezing. We expect frost to develop, and the cold conditions could damage sensitive plants. Be sure to protect them or bring them in, if necessary. After the cold morning, Wednesday afternoon will begin a warming trend as temperatures push up near 60-degrees.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Scattered frost. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Areas of morning frost, then becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Milder. High 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers developing. Low 52

THURSDAY: Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy, windy and milder. High 70

The next chance of showers is Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Dry conditions will return Thursday afternoon, and the warming trend continues with highs near 70-degrees. We have more showers possible on Friday as a strong warm front moves in. Behind that front, afternoon temperatures soar into the 80s over the weekend.