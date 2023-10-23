Temperatures are near–and even below–freezing in parts of the Miami Valley this morning. We expect widespread frost, under a clear sky. We will see a lot of sunshine through the day, and temperatures will warm quickly. Highs will be right around normal, in the low to mid 60s.

Overnight looks mostly clear, but not as cold. Lows will be in the 40s. And on Tuesday, we will start off with lots of sunshine. Clouds will increase a bit through the afternoon hours, but it will remain dry. It will really warm up, with highs in the 70s expected.

TODAY: Morning frost, then sunny and seasonably mild. High 64

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 46

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny through the first part of the day with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Breezy and much warmer. High 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm with a slight chance of a spotty shower. High 73

There is a slight chance of a few showers on Wednesday, but it does not look like a washout. Temperatures will continue to run well above normal.