A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of the Miami Valley through 10am. We’ve seen morning wind chill values between -10 and -15 degrees. We will enjoy a lot of sunshine today, and it will be a dry day. Southwest winds increase, keeping a chill going all day, but also helping to push high temperatures into the 20s this afternoon.

Tonight, clouds thicken and temperatures will drop near 20 degrees through early Thursday morning. Snow showers develop mid-late morning, and will continue, scattered, through the afternoon hours. Daytime snow accumulation will be around a half inch or less.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, windy and very cold. Morning wind chill as low as -15. High 25

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Low 18

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with scattered snow showers. Daytime accumulation up to 1/2″. High 28

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow showers, with an additional inch or two of accumulation. Low 18

FRIDAY: Snow showers, turning colder again. High 20 and falling.

Pay attention to the forecast for Friday morning, as that could be the next day with school delays and closings.