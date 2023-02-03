Colder air is moving into the Miami Valley behind a cold front. We even have some flurries and light snow showers that will be around through mid to late morning. The sun will come out this afternoon, but it won’t warm it up much. Highs will only rebound into the low 20s. It will also be breezy, with wind chill in the single digits and teens.

Tonight it will clear out and temperatures will drop into the lower teens, with light wind. A warming trend will begin Saturday afternoon. It will be mostly sunny and windy, with highs getting close to 40 degrees.

TODAY: Morning flurries, breezy, colder and becoming partly sunny. High 22

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Low 10

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming windy and not as cold. High 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool. High 50

Sunday will get even warmer, with windy conditions continuing and highs near 50 degrees. Above-normal temperatures are something we will enjoy all of next week.