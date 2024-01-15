Another frigid night is on the way with overnight temperatures dipping into the single digits. Late tonight, a little light snow may fall, but any accumulations will be under 1/2″. Tuesday will be very cold. Highs will again be limited to the teens. Our northern counties will be under a Wind Chill Advisory for Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of late night snow. Low 6 with wind chill as cold as -8.

TUESDAY: A few early morning snow showers, becoming mostly sunny, breezy and continued very cold. High 14, wind chill as cold as -10.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Low 6, wind chill as cold as -15.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High 25 with morning wind chill as cold as -15.

More snow will be possible during the second half of the week, and we could see some snow accumulation Thursday and Friday.