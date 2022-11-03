Tonight and Friday will bring mostly clear skies. We will see some high clouds drifting through the area at times. It won’t be quite as cool tonight with lows near 50, and under abundant sunshine, we will be close to a record high Friday afternoon. The record is 76 set in 2003.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low near 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm. High 75

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and breezy. Low 58

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with showers developing late morning. High near 70

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 70

Rain chances return for the start of the weekend. Scattered showers are expected to develop by late Saturday morning. It will be a windy day with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. The rain moves out Saturday night, when we set the clocks back, leaving us with dry weather on Sunday. Temperatures remain above normal into next week.