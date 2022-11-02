Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fog is the only weather hazard this morning around the Miami Valley. We will see clouds moving into the southern half of the Miami Valley through the early afternoon, but north of Dayton will see relatively sunny skies through the entire day. We will not see rain with this small system as it will stay to the south of us. Sunshine for the rest of the work week with temperatures getting to the mid-70s by Friday. Pushing the record high of 76 degrees set back in 1977 on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Rain showers arrive that night and continue early into Sunday.



Today: A high of 67 degrees. Morning Fog, with clouds mixing with sunshine.

Tomorrow: A low of 44 degrees. Fog developing late.

Tomorrow Night: A high of 70. Morning fog, and sunny skies.