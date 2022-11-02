Skies will clear tonight, and once again, we can expect areas of fog for Thursday morning. After the fog dissipates, look for a nice day with lots of sunshine and temperatures near 70 in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cool with late night fog. Low 45

THURSDAY: Areas of morning fog, then mostly sunny and pleasant. High near 70

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm. High 75

Unseasonably warm weather will be around for the rest of the week. On Friday, we will be close to the record high temperatures of 76 set in 2003. The next chance of rain arrives Saturday afternoon.