Tonight will be mostly clear, and fog will form once again. Lows will drop into the upper 50s, so it will be a bit cooler Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will feature full sun and pleasantly warm temperatures with highs near 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with areas of late night fog. Low 58

SATURDAY: Areas of morning fog, then mostly sunny and warm. High 80

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 56

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

A warming trend will continue Sunday into next week. We will see a long stretch of weather with sunshine and highs in the 80s. It looks like the pattern finally changes to a cooler one as we get closer to the weekend.