With a strong area of high pressure in the region, we have seen some fog and low clouds form overnight into this morning. These will linger in spots through late morning, before dissipating for the afternoon hours. We expect a return of sunshine for the afternoon, and it will be a little warmer, as highs approach 80-degrees.

Tonight, once again we expect clear sky and light wind, and this will allow for areas of fog to develop. On Thursday, sunshine will be abundant, and temperatures will be even warmer, reaching the low 80s.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog/low clouds then becoming mostly sunny. High 80

TONIGHT: Clear with areas of fog possible. Low 57

THURSDAY: Becoming sunny, nice and warm. High 82

FRIDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 84

The warming trend continues Friday into the weekend, with highs reaching the mid-80s. Dry weather will also last through the weekend.