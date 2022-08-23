We are starting the day off with some patchy fog around the Miami Valley, but that will quickly fade as the sun comes up and we will see lots of sunshine through the afternoon hours. High pressure will be in control for the majority of the work week with ample sunshine through the weekend. Temperatures are beginning to get warmer and will eventually make it near 90 by the weekend. There are a couple of chances of showers and storms, with Friday being the next chance as a weak cold front will move through.



Today: A high of 83 degrees. Early fog then mostly sunny skies.



Tonight: A low of 60 degrees. Mostly clear and quiet.



Tomorrow: A high of 86 degrees. Sunny skies.

