Snow flurries are coming to an end here through the early morning hours. Highs near freezing today, but with breezy conditions wind chill values will be in the 20s. Cloudy skies prevail today. Tomorrow we could see some snow in the morning, with minimal accumulations, but could make for some wet roads as a cold front moves through. Cold into the weekend, before a warmup next week as temperatures get back to the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Today: A high of 34 degrees. Wind Chill values in the 20s. Cloudy skies.

Tonight: A low of 28 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 32 degrees. Morning snow showers with minimal accumulation. Mostly cloudy.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction