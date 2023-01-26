Snow showers will end tonight, and there could even be breaks in the clouds late night. Friday will be windy and cold, and a few snow or rain showers will be possible by late afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with flurries ending. Low 22

FRIDAY: Clouds mixed with morning sun, windy and cold. A chance of a late-day snow/rain shower. High 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening rain or snow shower, then partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. High 45

Saturday looks like one of the nicer days in the forecast. We’ll see clouds mixed with a little sun, and it won’t be as cold. Another system moves in Sunday, bringing more rain and snow showers.