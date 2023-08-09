***FLOOD WATCH THROUGH 11 AM THURSDAY FOR PREBLE, MONTGOMERY, GREENE, BUTLER, WARREN, CLINTON AND WAYNE IN COUNTIES***

Showers and thunderstorms increase in coverage and intensity tonight, so localized flooding will be possible, especially if thunderstorms move over the same locations repeatedly. These will linger into early Thursday morning before ending. Most of Thursday afternoon will be dry, but by late afternoon and evening, a spotty shower or thunderstorm may pop up again.

TONIGHT: Humid with showers and thunderstorms, rain heavy at times. 1 to 2 inches is likely with localized amounts of 3 inches or a little more possible. Low 66

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms end early morning with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm again late in the afternoon. High 82

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then clearing and mild. Low 62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High 86

A shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Saturday, but otherwise, the weekend looks mostly dry with a warming trend and more humidity.